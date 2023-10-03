The debate whether artificial intelligence (AI) will replace jobs or not has been going on for a long, but there now seems to be a consensus among HR experts that AI is replacing several entry-level technology jobs. According to HR firm Michael Page, entry-level tech jobs saw a decline of 15-20 per cent this year due to the impact of AI. This in turn is pushing young professionals to go for continuous upskilling in skills that complement AI.

During the first quarter of this financial year, the top six Indian IT services companies recorded the sharpest contraction in headcount in the last three years. Hiring at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, LTI Mindtree, and L&T Technology Services (LTTS) contracted by 18,000, worse than a negative 9,000 in the June quarter of 2021, according to data by Xpheno for the last three financial years. TCS and LTTS were the only exceptions to add 523 and 1,159 employees respectively in the first quarter.

"AI has been a buzzword for the last five to six years. While all this while, we have been hearing conversations about it, there was no impact on the actual hiring. But now we are seeing an impact on hiring at the junior level," said Pranshu Upadhyay, regional director and head of technology practice, Michael Page India.

Manu Saigal, director, General Staffing, Adecco India, concurs with the view. "Entry-level tech jobs that primarily involve data entry, basic coding, and repetitive processes will face repercussions from AI."

However, this presents the tech industry with an opportunity for upskilling and reskilling to develop skills in areas that complement AI. "The complementary skills include data analysis, machine learning, and AI ethics, to remain relevant and thrive in this evolving technological landscape. Both job seekers and employers should remain cognisant of these advancements and prepare and adapt to the changing demands of the job market," added Saigal.

Experts believe acquiring niche skills can be a smart way to stay relevant in an AI-driven market. "Specialisation and niche expertise in a particular domain or gaining niche expertise within an industry can make an employee invaluable. AI may perform tasks, but deep expertise and specialisation remain uniquely human," added Saigal.

In addition, soft skills are in high demand in an AI-led environment. "While AI excels in certain tasks, human skills like critical thinking, creativity, emotional intelligence, problem-solving, and effective communication are irreplaceable. Focusing on honing these soft skills is essential in the digital era. Learning to work alongside AI tools and leveraging their strengths within a collaborative team set-up can significantly enhance productivity and efficiency," said Saigal.

Ed-tech platform Great Learning has seen an average annual growth of 80 per cent in the enrolment of freshers from STEM backgrounds in its courses in the last two financial years. Also, 54 per cent of the engineering graduates who opted for upskilling in FY23 were from computer science backgrounds. "Programmes in data science, software development, data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and electric vehicle design are witnessing the highest demand among tech graduates," said Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder, Great Learning.

Nair points out that in an AI-assisted environment, there are also a number of new functions that are emerging — prompt engineering, AI training and testing, AI moderators, AI auditors, and so on. "These roles involve applying a layer of human judgement to the use of generative AI technologies to make the most of their capabilities. In this environment, it is crucial for recent graduates to adapt. The existing roles will be there, but in these new roles, fresh graduates will be expected to go beyond doing the most elementary work, and instead, they will need to use AI to get faster and more creative in their work," Nair added.