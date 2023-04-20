Airports Authority of India plans to spend Rs 4,000 crore in FY24

In this section

Centre to call on Jio, Airtel over 5G connectivity in urban areas

Cyber security, accidents among top threats for industry: Ficci report

Icra projects 20-25% growth for quick-service restaurant industry in FY24

Asia's chip makers powered by coal and gas imperil climate goals

India's smartphone market nosedives 20% in Q1 as 2023 remains challenging

Top-performing global airports in 2022: Bengaluru, Delhi on the list

Budget primer: Understanding govt expenditure and its various types

Budget primer: Understanding govt expenditure and its various types

Expenditure on India's information commissions has fallen 91% in six years

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to spend Rs 4,000 crore in 2023-24 (FY24) to build two greenfield airports and upgrade 23 existing ones. The planned capital expenditure (capex) will assist those Indian carriers that plan to add more than 130 planes in FY24 to handle the country’s air traffic boom. However, the FY24 capex will be 22.71 per cent lesser than the preceding financial year’s Rs 5,175 crore.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com