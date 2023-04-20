close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Airports Authority of India plans to spend Rs 4,000 crore in FY24

Building 2 greenfield airports, upgrading 23 existing ones

Aneesh PhadnisDeepak Patel New Delhi/Mumbai
Airport
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to spend Rs 4,000 crore in 2023-24 (FY24) to build two greenfield airports and upgrade 23 existing ones.   The planned capital expenditure (capex) will assist those Indian carriers that plan to add more than 130 planes in FY24 to handle the country’s air traffic boom. However, the FY24 capex will be 22.71 per cent lesser than the preceding financial year’s Rs 5,175 crore.
Or

Also Read

Expenditure on India's information commissions has fallen 91% in six years

Budget primer: Understanding govt expenditure and its various types

Budget primer: Understanding govt expenditure and its various types

Q3 results preview: Strong tender activity to aid capital goods firms

Top-performing global airports in 2022: Bengaluru, Delhi on the list

India's smartphone market nosedives 20% in Q1 as 2023 remains challenging

Asia's chip makers powered by coal and gas imperil climate goals

Icra projects 20-25% growth for quick-service restaurant industry in FY24

Cyber security, accidents among top threats for industry: Ficci report

Centre to call on Jio, Airtel over 5G connectivity in urban areas

Topics : AAI Airports Authority of India AAI AAI airports

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon