Airtel vs Jio: Is satellite communication next battleground for disruption?

From science fiction writer Art­hur C Clarke’s vision of satellite communication to the launch of Sputnik1 and, much later, Irid­ium becoming the first global satellite phone network with coverage for the entire planet, satcom has fascinated several generations around the world.

In India, satellite phones were ban­ned in the wake of the Mumbai terrorist attack of 2008, whose perpetrators were found to be using them. However, several companies are getting ready for a new wave of satellite communication in the