Airtel vs Jio: Is satellite communication next battleground for disruption?

From science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke’s vision of satellite communication to the launch of Sputnik1 and, much later, Iridium becoming the first global satellite phone network with coverage for the entire planet, satcom has fascinated several generations around the world.
In India, satellite phones were banned in the wake of the Mumbai terrorist attack of 2008, whose perpetrators were found to be using them. However, several companies are getting ready for a new wave of satellite communication in the