Apparel retailers set sights on double-digit growth as harsh winters set in

Apparel retailers are expecting double-digit growth in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year as winter wear starts to fly off the shelves.

“Sentiments are very high this year as winter has come in earlier than expected. It is also expected to be a more intense season. People started layering up early on, so we’re going to see increasing demand in the coming month. We are highly optimistic about achieving double-digit growth,” Dhruv Garg, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at apparel brand Global Republic, told Business Standard on the sidelines of the recently held Retail India Summit and