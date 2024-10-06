Business Standard
Apple replicates China manufacturing model in India: How is it working out?

Apple's India assembly entry strategy has been led by Taiwanese giant Foxconn, along with Wistron - taken over by the Tata Group - and Pegatron, though the latter two are much smaller

This year Apple Inc vendors in India are assembling the latest iPhone 16 simultaneously with China factories — a feat the Indian assemblers achieved in only six years since Apple first started to make in India. In a few weeks, Indian factories will a
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Oct 06 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

This year Apple Inc vendors in India are assembling the latest iPhone 16 simultaneously with China factories — a feat the Indian assemblers achieved in only six years since Apple first started to make in India. In a few weeks, Indian factories will also roll out the more sophisticated iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, models that have so far been imported from China.

You could call it the maturing of Indian manufacturing. But, for the Cupertino-headquartered tech giant, it is a replication of its time-tested strategy in China, with tweaks, and ensuring India is firmly entrenched as
