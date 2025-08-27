Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Apple ramps up India production as peak festival season approaches

Apple ramps up India production as peak festival season approaches

Production ramps up, exports soar, and the US market takes 78% of shipments in the first half of 2025

iPhone, apple
premium

The US has extended its zero-duty exemption on imported mobile phones, even as it imposed a punitive 50 per cent tariff on India for buying Russian oil. | File Image

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple Inc is going all out to ramp up production in India ahead of the peak sales season (September–December), both for exports and domestic demand, as it prepares to launch the iPhone 17 in the first week of September worldwide, including in India.
 
To meet the expected demand, the company has expanded iPhone capacity in the country. Foxconn’s new plant in Devanahalli near Bengaluru has begun assembling the iPhone 17, while another facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, is also readying production. For the first time, all iPhone 17 models, including premium variants like the Pro Max, are rolling
Topics : Apple Inc Company & Industry News smartphones
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon