Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Arpu vs users: Telecom tariff hikes in July trigger surprising trends

Arpu vs users: Telecom tariff hikes in July trigger surprising trends

The hike's biggest impact has been the customer churn: India's mobile service market has lost 16.81 million connections since July

Arpu vs users: Telecom tariff hikes in July trigger surprising trends
Premium

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If monthly Arpu (average revenue per user) is like a currency to evaluate the health of a telecom operator, subscriber numbers are its mainstay. Recent developments establish that the two most critical metrics in the telecom universe — Arpu and subscriber numbers — are two sides of the same coin, with tariff being the proverbial X factor.  
 
After 30 months of holding on to the same tariff levels fearing that any hike would trigger loss of customers, companies decided to bite the bullet in July this year and raised prices across the board.
 
The subscriber churn has not stopped ever
Topics : take two telecom subscriber base Telecom industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon