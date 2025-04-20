Arunachal Pradesh to J&K: States fight to lure tourists in hopes of growth

Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana are competing for domestic and international tourists amid a surge in travel and tourism across the country and overseas.

Some of these states and Union Territories (UTs) are pegging their tribal festivals, farm, wine, adventure, and wellness tourism, stunning landscapes along with the religious and spiritual tourism circuits to attract tourists, while they confer industry status to the hospitality sector and provide incentives.

Arunachal Pradesh, the land of dawn-lit mountains, recently unveiled a five-year tourism policy through which it aims to achieve a two-fold increase in domestic tourist arrivals and