Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

As interest rates rise, zombie companies haunt India Inc

The waters are rising for firms whose earnings are not enough to repay debt

indian companies, contracts, agreement, documents, brokers, agents, insurance, investments, taxes, arbitration
Premium

A single-digit proportion of firms with net sales of Rs 1,000 crore or more had trouble meeting interest obligations from earnings

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If Indian companies were people, around 20 per cent of the listed space would be individuals whose salaries don’t cover their loan instalments.

An analysis of 1,995 listed companies shows that 19.2 per cent of them earn less what is needed to meet interest payments. The interest coverage ratio is the ratio of a company’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to its interest payout. The ratio is less than one for 384 companies. They are called zombie companies if the ratio remains below one for three years in a row.

Howard Marks, the legendary American investor, recently said vulnerable companies could

Also Read

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi announced Rs 7,000 bonus for Group B and C employees

Cabinet hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees; MSP hiked for 6 crops

Indian startups give salary hike of 8-12% in FY23, favour ESOPs: Study

For salary hikes, IT firms now considering tenure along with performance

After Audi, Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its cars from January 2024

Sobha Q3 sales bookings up 37% at Rs 1,952 cr on strong housing demand

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Assam got record investment proposal of over Rs 11,000 cr in 2023: CM Sarma

India-UAE joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone' underway in Rajasthan

Apple supplier TDK bets its new batteries will change smartphone game

Topics : Indian companies Interest rate hike interest rate volatility employment growth Indian Employees Earnings growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateGold Silver Price TodayTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon