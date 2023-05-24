close

Satellite spectrum sale will crumble rare resource, bar newer players: ISpA

Tussle over spectrum has intensified between satcom players and telcos as govt gears up to take a call on the issue

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
Auctioning shared satellite spectrum will fragment the key resource, exclude India from the global equipment value chain and bar newer and smaller companies from entering the promising sector, the Indian Space Association (ISpA) has argued.
These are part of the industry body's recommendations to the DoT, which will be submitted in the next few days, ISpA Director General AK Bhatt said on Wednesday.
Satellite or orbit spectrum is a segment of a radio spectrum that becomes available when satellites are placed into orbit. It is a limited resource in every country, used by companies to implement satellite broadcasting, communication satellite, and weather satellite services.
Topics : Satellite Telcos DoT

First Published: May 24 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

