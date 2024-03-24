Up in arms: Feracrylum mandate not gelling with automobile companies

A binding order requiring the inclusion of a small tube of gel in the first-aid kit of all vehicles from March 11 has triggered resistance from the auto industry, which is urgently seeking an extension of the deadline. The gel, known as Feracrylum, is used to halt bleeding from burns and wounds. However, it is produced by a single company, Themis Medicare, which cannot meet the industry’s demand, according to automobile makers.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) has expressed its concerns to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways. Its members collectively in a month manufacture and sell nearly