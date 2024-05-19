Fuelling change? M&M may consider hybrid tech shift if demand arises

Automotive (auto) major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), which is all set to launch seven all-electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030, is also open to exploring hybrid technology if there is demand for it.

Speaking after the fourth-quarter earnings of the company, Anish Shah, managing director and chief executive officer of M&M, said that from a demand standpoint, if hybrids are in demand, the company would be ready for that.

“From a demand standpoint, if that becomes a bigger factor, we would be ready for that. We view hybrids as an extension of internal combustion engines (ICE) with a slightly different powertrain.