Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fuelling change? M&M may consider hybrid tech shift if demand arises

Automaker puts EVs and ICE in the driver's seat amid hybrid emission concerns

Anish Shah, Mahindra CEO & MD
Premium

Photo: Twitter @anishshah21

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Automotive (auto) major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), which is all set to launch seven all-electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030, is also open to exploring hybrid technology if there is demand for it.

Speaking after the fourth-quarter earnings of the company, Anish Shah, managing director and chief executive officer of M&M, said that from a demand standpoint, if hybrids are in demand, the company would be ready for that.

“From a demand standpoint, if that becomes a bigger factor, we would be ready for that. We view hybrids as an extension of internal combustion engines (ICE) with a slightly different powertrain.
Topics : M&M Hybrid technology Emissions Auto makers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon