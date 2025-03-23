AAI plans to invest Rs 1,625 crore to expand Ayodhya airport capacity

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to expand the Ayodhya airport at a cost of Rs 1,625 crore to increase its passenger handling capacity.

Currently, the airport has the capacity to hold 0.16 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The move is aimed to increase it to 6 MPPA, officials told Business Standard.

The revamped Ayodhya airport was inaugurated on December 30, 2023, followed by the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Since then, both have witnessed a surge in visitors, significantly boosting passenger traffic at the airport.

“The airport's area would be increased to 331 hectares from