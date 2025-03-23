Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / AAI plans to invest Rs 1,625 crore to expand Ayodhya airport capacity

AAI plans to invest Rs 1,625 crore to expand Ayodhya airport capacity

Move aimed to increase its passenger handling capacity to 6 million passengers per annum

Ayodhya airport
Ayodhya airport currently handles around 174 flights per week from just five cities within the country.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to expand the Ayodhya airport at a cost of Rs 1,625 crore to increase its passenger handling capacity.
 
Currently, the airport has the capacity to hold 0.16 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The move is aimed to increase it to 6 MPPA, officials told Business Standard.
 
The revamped Ayodhya airport was inaugurated on December 30, 2023, followed by the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Since then, both have witnessed a surge in visitors, significantly boosting passenger traffic at the airport.
 
