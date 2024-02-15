Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Battery capacity lowered due to electric vehicle target scale-down

The government has earmarked Rs 250 crore for incentives under the PLI scheme for batteries in FY24-FY25

Chart
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s requirement for advanced chemical cell batteries to power a much more moderate growth in electric two-wheelers and passenger vehicles till 2030 will require around 40 Gwh of battery capacity, according to electric vehicle makers.
 
This figure is half of what would have been required for the government’s earlier ambitious target for EV penetration by the end of the decade.    
 
The government’s plan for building battery capacity envisages the creation of 145 Gwh of capacity, partly through a Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI)  for advanced chemical cell batteries (50 Gwh out of which 40 Gwh is for mobility) and

Also Read

Govt considers revising PLI scheme for telecom to spur 5G adoption

Battery maker IBC raises $35 mn to fund manufacturing expansion in India

1,200-km range, 10-min charge: Toyota near solid-state battery breakthrough

Global hardware players in talks with local firms to manufacture under PLI

Rebranded Nearby Share, battery health indicator and more coming to Android

Nearly 500,000 passengers affected due to flight delays in Jan 2024: DGCA

DoT to establish quantum certification lab, set computing standards: Secy

Centre extends 'public utility' deadline for iron and steel industries

Expert panel suggests adoption of voluntary mediation in insolvency cases

Coaching centres with over 20 students to leave residential areas: Delhi HC

Topics : Electric Vehicles Battery makers PLI scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon