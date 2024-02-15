Battery capacity lowered due to electric vehicle target scale-down

India’s requirement for advanced chemical cell batteries to power a much more moderate growth in electric two-wheelers and passenger vehicles till 2030 will require around 40 Gwh of battery capacity, according to electric vehicle makers.



This figure is half of what would have been required for the government’s earlier ambitious target for EV penetration by the end of the decade.



The government’s plan for building battery capacity envisages the creation of 145 Gwh of capacity, partly through a Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI) for advanced chemical cell batteries (50 Gwh out of which 40 Gwh is for mobility) and