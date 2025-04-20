BMW Industries plans to enter steel products market: MD Harsh Bansal

With its Bokaro greenfield plant operationalised by the third quarter of the current financial year, BMW Industries Ltd (BMWIL), one of India’s largest steel processing companies based in Kolkata, plans to enter the steel products market at the B2B level, Harsh Bansal, managing director of the company, told Business Standard in an interview.

With this new venture, the company aims to leverage its existing strengths in downstream steel processing to cater to the rising demand in the country.

Currently, BMWIL serves as a service provider for steelmakers, offering manufacturing services. However, the company plans to buy raw materials, process them