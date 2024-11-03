Bollywood's blockbuster realty deals drive real estate boom in India

Bollywood’s influence extends beyond films. The industry’s top stars are known for their larger-than-life roles both on and off-screen. In real life, it's reflected in their star-studded realty ventures. They snap up luxury properties in posh pockets, shaping buyer sentiment of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and retail investors, and ultimately boosting sales and market growth.

Celebrity real estate purchases are driven by lifestyle appeal in hotspots like South Bombay and Bandra, capital appreciation potential, portfolio diversification, and rising status from movie and OTT successes.

Square Yards, a proptech firm, noted that when a celebrity acquires a property - commercial or residential