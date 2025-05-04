BPSL liquidation: SC setback may be a minor bump as JSW expands capacity

JSW Steel Ltd is expected to see a modest impact on earnings and balance sheet from the potential loss of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL), after the Supreme Court invalidated its acquisition under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The move may, however, delay JSW Steel’s growth trajectory by a few years.

BPSL contributed 8 per cent JSW Steel’s consolidated net profit and 12.5 per cent consolidated net sales in FY24. It also accounted for 11.5 per cent of JSW Steel’s total assets at the end of the financial year.

The setback could trim JSW Steel’s total steel production