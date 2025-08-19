Branded homes in high demand; IHCL, Marriott tie up with developers

Hospitality companies in India have identified branded residences as the next avenue of growth. Demand in the growing segment is fast outpacing supply, prompting hospitality giants from international chain Marriott to the homegrown Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) to strengthen their presence.

A branded residence is typically a mixed-use project that builds residential properties often in conjunction with a traditional hotel. The entire project (hotel and residence included) is then branded and managed by a company, often a hotel operator.

“Apart from the luxury and midscale segments, I firmly believe that branded residences will gain traction. That is how the