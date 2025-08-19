Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Branded homes in high demand; IHCL, Marriott tie up with developers

Branded homes in high demand; IHCL, Marriott tie up with developers

Hospitality majors like IHCL, Marriott, and others are partnering with developers to tap the growing demand for branded residences, as luxury homebuyers drive the trend across metro and tier-II cities

IHCL also recently tied up with the Ambuja Noetia group for 15 new hotels, a few of which will also include Taj-branded villas in destinations like Darjeeling, Sikkim, Lataguri and Raichak. | File Image

Akshara SrivastavaSanket Koul New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Hospitality companies in India have identified branded residences as the next avenue of growth. Demand in the growing segment is fast outpacing supply, prompting hospitality giants from international chain Marriott to the homegrown Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) to strengthen their presence.
 
A branded residence is typically a mixed-use project that builds residential properties often in conjunction with a traditional hotel. The entire project (hotel and residence included) is then branded and managed by a company, often a hotel operator.
 
“Apart from the luxury and midscale segments, I firmly believe that branded residences will gain traction. That is how the
