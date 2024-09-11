Business Standard
Cabinet may approve new scheme for EV promotion today, to replace FAME

Scheme outlay expected to be Rs 10,900 crore, new name to be coined

The new scheme is expected to introduce e-ambulances and e-trucks, with more than Rs 200 crore allocated for each.

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to approve a new scheme for the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs) today, Business Standard has learnt from multiple sources.

According to senior officials, a budget of approximately Rs 10,900 crore is likely to be sanctioned for the new scheme. This will replace the previous Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) initiative, which was introduced in 2015 with an initial outlay of approximately Rs 900 crore, followed by FAME-II, which had its outlay increased to Rs 11,500 crore.

The Centre is likely to drop the 'FAME'

