Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CAFE weight relief for small cars will favour 1 firm: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

CAFE weight relief for small cars will favour 1 firm: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

Mahajan warns that a sub-909 kg carve-out could distort competition, curb R&D and slow India's clean-mobility goals

Ashwani Mahajan
premium

Ashwani Mahajan, National Co-Convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The proposed special exemption for petrol cars under 909 kg in the upcoming CAFE-3 carbon dioxide emissions regulation will favour a “single company”, hamper research and development (R&D) and “adversely” affect transition to electric vehicles (EV) in India, said Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an economic think tank affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
 
“The simple conclusion is that relaxing CAFÉ-3 norms for lesser weight cars will actually hamper R&D in India,” he said in a post on social media website LinkedIn.
 
“This sector, which has been showing fairly healthy growth and has also been meeting
Topics : Electric Vehicles Research and development Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Auto industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon