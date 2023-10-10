close
CCI to introduce regulations for its 'Leniency Plus' regime soon

The CCI is also planning to launch a study into the Artificial Intelligence market to check if there are possibilities of anti-competitive practices and how they can be addressed

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) will soon introduce regulations for its 'Leniency Plus' regime, aimed at incentivising companies to report cartelisation, for public consultation, CCI chairperson Ravneet Kaur said on Tuesday.

Under 'Leniency Plus', a cartelist who is cooperating with the CCI for leniency can disclose the existence of another cartel in an unrelated market. The said cartelist can do this during the original leniency proceedings in exchange for an additional reduction in penalty.

The 'Leniency Plus' regime was introduced in the new Competition (Amendment) Act 2023. Several provisions of the Act are yet to be notified. The current Act already has a leniency provision. The 'Leniency Plus' model, which would provide the regulator with inside information about cartels, is already recognised in countries such as the UK, US, Singapore, and Brazil.

“As and when we come up with any guideline, we will have a public consultation,” Kaur said.

Kaur was speaking at the curtain-raiser for the 8th BRICS International Competition Conference, set to take place from 11th to 13th October 2023. The conference will discuss various emerging issues and challenges in competition enforcement in BRICS countries, including a report on the digital economy, Big Technologies, and algorithms.

Regarding cooperation and collaboration among the BRICS competition authorities, Kaur said, “While we look at cooperation in the field of enforcement, we cannot have coordinated action.”

The CCI is also planning to launch a study into the Artificial Intelligence market to check if there are possibilities of anti-competitive practices and how they can be addressed, including through self-regulation.

The antitrust watchdog has been investigating several Big Tech companies, including Google, Apple, Whatsapp, and Facebook. Kaur mentioned that the matter related to Google and smart television is under the commission's inquiry, as is the probe into the news publishers' complaint against Google.

Several cases, including those related to anti-profiteering, had remained pending at the CCI due to a lack of quorum, which requires a minimum of three members.

The CCI currently has a quorum of four members who vote on competition issues. This has raised concerns about a potential deadlock. However, Kaur stated, “The CCI members work together, and I do not foresee any difficulty in the future.”

CCI has also shared its insights on the need for ex-ante regulations and a digital competition law with the Government. Kaur highlighted that some provisions in the new Competition (Amendment) Act 2023, such as the deal value threshold, settlement, and commitment, will help the CCI effect market correction.

“Through the deal value threshold, one could look at killer acquisitions. It is designed to capture transactions where the transaction value exceeds Rs 2000 crore, and the enterprises being acquired have substantial business operations in India,” Kaur explained.

The term of the digital competition law committee has been extended until October 31, 2023.


Topics : Competition Commission of India CCI BRICS

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

