Home / Industry / News / CCI revises probe order against Asian Paints, removes previous findings

CCI revises probe order against Asian Paints, removes previous findings

The Competition Commission of India revises its probe order against Asian Paints, removing references to previous findings of dominance, amid a complaint by Grasim Industries

Grasim had accused Asian Paints of engaging in exclusionary practices aimed at stifling its entry and growth in the Indian decorative paint segment. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

In an unusual move, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) revised its order of investigation against Asian Paints for alleged abuse of dominant position in response to a complaint filed by Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries.
 
Asian Paints, in a filing on 3 July, informed the stock exchanges that the CCI had revised its 1 July order a day after it was issued. “The said order has been revised by the CCI yesterday and is available on the website of CCI… The Company is currently reviewing the order and will take appropriate legal recourse,” the company said.
 
A comparison of
