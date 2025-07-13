CCI revises probe order against Asian Paints, removes previous findings

In an unusual move, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) revised its order of investigation against Asian Paints for alleged abuse of dominant position in response to a complaint filed by Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries.

Asian Paints, in a filing on 3 July, informed the stock exchanges that the CCI had revised its 1 July order a day after it was issued. “The said order has been revised by the CCI yesterday and is available on the website of CCI… The Company is currently reviewing the order and will take appropriate legal recourse,” the company said.

A comparison of