Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / CCPA seeks to polish diamond framework; invites stakeholder views for norms

CCPA seeks to polish diamond framework; invites stakeholder views for norms

Amid the growing debate and confusion between natural and lab-grown diamonds, the CCPA, recognizing customer concerns, held a meeting on November

Diamond
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Nitin Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has invited stakeholders to submit their suggestions on the proposed diamond certification guidelines by Thursday. The framework under consideration includes provisions for clear labelling and certification of all diamonds.
 
The CCPA has invited input from various stakeholders, including the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the Indian Diamond Institute, and the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories, among others.
 
“We have sought suggestions from all stakeholders before finalising the comprehensive guidelines. The deadline
Topics : Consumer Protection Bill India diamonds Consumer protection act

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon