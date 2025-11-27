Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / CDSCO panel recommends phasing out high-risk solvents in oral drugs

CDSCO panel recommends phasing out high-risk solvents in oral drugs

Following the Chhindwara cough syrup tragedy, a CDSCO committee has advised consultations to phase out high-risk solvents in oral formulations

cough syrup
Coldrif cough syrup, one of the 19 drugs sampled in Chhindwara, contained 48.6 per cent DEG, which is 480 times the prescribed limit of 0.1 per cent, according to a report by the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Following the tragic deaths of at least 22 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara due to contaminated cough syrup last month, the Centre may consider a major safety directive: asking pharmaceutical manufacturers to avoid high-risk solvents like propylene glycol (PG) and their related impurities in oral liquid formulations, especially those for paediatric use.
 
The Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) — a statutory body under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) — addressing the issue at its 67th meeting on November 17 specifically discussed the use of high-risk solvents in liquid medicines intended for therapeutic use in
