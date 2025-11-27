CDSCO panel recommends phasing out high-risk solvents in oral drugs

Following the tragic deaths of at least 22 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara due to contaminated cough syrup last month, the Centre may consider a major safety directive: asking pharmaceutical manufacturers to avoid high-risk solvents like propylene glycol (PG) and their related impurities in oral liquid formulations, especially those for paediatric use.

The Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) — a statutory body under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) — addressing the issue at its 67th meeting on November 17 specifically discussed the use of high-risk solvents in liquid medicines intended for therapeutic use in