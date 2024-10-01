Centralised portal for internship scheme set to go live on October 3

Under the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme, the government is expected to launch a centralised portal on October 3, enabling companies to invite applications, Business Standard has learned. Aspiring interns can begin applying on October 12.
The portal, sources say, will automatically shortlist twice the number of candidates for each available position based on “profiles, preferences, and eligibility”. From this pool, companies will select candidates and issue offer letters.
The scheme, first announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2024-25 Union Budget, aims to equip 10 million youth with skills over five years, offering opportunities with the 500