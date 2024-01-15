Centre lays out guidelines for 4G tower installation in protected areas

The government has eased regulations for erecting 4G mobile towers in protected areas, a move that will help improve connectivity in national parks and wildlife habitats, and bring cellular services to over 24,600 unconnected villages.

According to the guidelines approved by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on January 4, protected land can be allocated to a ‘user agency’ if no private or alternative revenue land is available. A user agency, however, must secure an undertaking from the district magistrate, confirming the unavailability of alternative land. User agency refers to the entity proposing and overseeing the construction and