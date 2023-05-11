Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

The government is not in favour of the Department of Revenue’s recommendation of “banning” 200 offshore online gaming sites. According to officials, “economic-linked matters like revenue loss cannot warrant a ban”. The government is of the considered view that these platforms are still not a serious threat to internal security.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had written to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and other relevant ministries a month ago, seeking to impose a ban on foreign gaming firms causing revenue loss to the exchequer.
“We had flagged the issue with MeitY and other ministries concerned and recommended a ban on these websites. After interministerial deliberations, it was conveyed that these could not be banned as such measures are only taken when they pose serious internal risk to the
