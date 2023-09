States, UTs collected Rs 2 trn in FY23 from realty sector: Knight Frank

Need for real-time data on production, prices of tea: IIPM Director

Global electric vehicle growth forecast to rise 34% in 2023: Gartner

Trai's latest recommendations likely to help FM radio find lost signal

Auditors shows a heightened sense of risk and exiting big-name clients

MeitY officials to meet OEMs on Tuesday over import restriction concerns

MeitY invites applications for incentives under PLI 2.0 for IT hardware

Ctrl+Alt+Import: Apple, Dell, HP among 16 impacted by licensing norms

Panic buying? IT hardware imports rise 50% ahead of licence deadline

The ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) on Friday discussed with stakeholders two new criteria in the new import licensing regime. It proposed a move to link the import

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com