Centre's district-level playbook to steer business reforms in states

During a meeting in last month, the DPIIT asked states to designate a “relationship officer” for every investment proposal above ₹50 crore. This officer would be responsible for facilitating the entire lifecycle of the project, with monthly progress updates monitored online. Government officials said the move is intended to provide end-to-end handholding for high-value investments, improve investor confidence and shorten approval timelines.

The DPIIT did not respond to queries by Business Standard on this matter.

A significant portion of the proposed reforms focuses on strengthening the startup ecosystem at the district level. To support startups in smaller towns and districts,