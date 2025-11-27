Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / CERC moots PPA-based connectivity to curb unused transmission capacity

CERC moots PPA-based connectivity to curb unused transmission capacity

A staff paper suggests shifting from LoA-based approvals to PPA-linked or auctioned connectivity to ensure timely project execution and better use of grid assets

The recommendations are up for consultation and stakeholders can share responses with the regulator by 15 December 2025.

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Power projects should be granted transmission connectivity based on power purchase agreements (PPAs) instead of letters of award (LoAs) for efficient utilisation of the transmission system, according to a staff paper uploaded by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission on its website.
 
It has alternatively suggested following an auction mechanism to grant connectivity in the future with a firm commitment to implement the project by a specified date.
 
Around 31.8 gigawatts (GW) of capacity has been granted connectivity for which PPAs are yet to be signed, resulting in unused transmission lines.
 
“Generally, the RE (renewable energy) developers start implementing the project
