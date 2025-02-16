CGOs drive IT services companies' growth amid macroeconomic challenges

The role of chief growth officers (CGOs), a relatively new addition to the C-suite, has become mainstream across large and mid-size information technology (IT) services companies. As companies look to boost top-line growth while navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment, the demand for dedicated growth leaders has surged.

Companies such as Tech Mahindra, HCLTech, LTIMindtree, US Technologies, and Persistent Systems already have growth officers who report to their chief executives, while Happiest Minds Technologies and NTT Data appointed their growth officers earlier this month.

Japanese IT company NTT appointed Sudhir Chaturvedi, president of global markets at LTIMindtree, as the growth officer