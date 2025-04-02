Chhattisgarh to set up first supercritical power plant in Korba district

Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL), an entity of the state government, will set up the first super critical thermal power project (SCTPP) in Korba district.

The project will be part of an expansion plan of the Hasdeo Thermal Power Station (HTPS) located in Korba. The station already has a 1,340 megawatt (Mw) plant and the new one with a capacity of 1,320 Mw will come in the same premises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 30 laid the foundation stone for the plant that will come up with an investment of ₹15,800 crore. It will have two units