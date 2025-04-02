Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Chhattisgarh to set up first supercritical power plant in Korba district

Chhattisgarh to set up first supercritical power plant in Korba district

The project will be part of an expansion plan of the Hasdeo Thermal Power Station (HTPS) located in Korba

thermal power
Premium

The officials said the proposed 660 Mw SCTPP is based on super critical technology having higher efficiency, less coal consumption, and reduced CO2 emission | Representative Image

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL), an entity of the state government, will set up the first super critical thermal power project (SCTPP) in Korba district.
 
The project will be part of an expansion plan of the Hasdeo Thermal Power Station (HTPS) located in Korba. The station already has a 1,340 megawatt (Mw) plant and the new one with a capacity of 1,320 Mw will come in the same premises.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 30 laid the foundation stone for the plant that will come up with an investment of ₹15,800 crore. It will have two units
Topics : Narendra Modi Chhattisgarh thermal power plants

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon