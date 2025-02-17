Cheaper indirect routes pull Indian flyers away from direct Europe flights

India is losing out on traffic to Europe on direct flights, as major hubs in West Asia and some in Europe offer lower fares for reaching cities like London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Istanbul, and Milan indirectly through their hubs.

With a large volume of traffic flying indirectly, aviation research company OAG says a low-cost carrier (LCC) like IndiGo is well-positioned to sway these flyers from indirect to direct flights by leveraging its low-cost model.

Data from OAG, covering December 2023 to November 2024, shows that as much as a third of flyers between Mumbai and London and a fourth of