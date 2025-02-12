Chemists' association seeks meeting with NPPA on price display issue

The chemists' lobby, representing almost 1.2 million chemists in the country, is preparing to send a memorandum to the national pharma pricing regulator and also seek a meeting with it to discuss issues related to implementing the recent order from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

Medicine retailers as well as online pharmacies will now have to "conspicuously" display the current drug price list according to the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) 2013, the NPPA said in an office memorandum (OM) dated February 4. The NPPA stated that dealers and even online pharmacies will now have to comply with the