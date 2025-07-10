Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Chhattisgarh boosts forest foods brand 'JashPure' for wider outreach

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

The trademark of JashPure, a brand of forest-based food products made by tribal women in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, will be transferred to the state’s industries department for wider marketing.
 
The transfer from a private company aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for 'vocal for local' manufacturing, said a state government spokesperson. It is expected to improve demand for JashPure products and create employment for tribal women. The industries department will help with investments in production facilities for the products.
 
