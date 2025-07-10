When should you take a personal loan and what are the best rates?

We sometimes come across events that need sudden liquidity. In such cases, a personal loan from a reputed bank is usually the best and safest option to take, instead of unscrupulous or shady moneylenders. At a bank, you can avail of a personal loan with a repayment tenure of your choice. But it's also important to know beforehand what your monthly EMI will be after adjusting for processing fees. Here is Paisabazaar's compilation of the best personal loan options available in the market, with related interest rates and EMIs over different tenures.