Chhattisgarh govt sets new deadlines to boost industrial investment

The Chhattisgarh government is aiming to boost investment in the state through new initiatives, including setting strict deadlines for granting permissions for industrial activities.

Along with this, many new services have also been notified under the Chhattisgarh Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011, which aim to accelerate industrial development and strengthen investor confidence.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said it was the government's priority to make Chhattisgarh the “most investor-friendly state in the country”. “Industrial development will not only strengthen the economy of the state but will also create extensive employment opportunities for the youth. Our government is committed to providing