Home / Industry / News / Chhattisgarh govt signs new agreement to boost its textile hub ambitions

Chhattisgarh govt signs new agreement to boost its textile hub ambitions

The agreement with the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is expected to boost the state's economy and create jobs

CM Sai said the state's recent approval to establish a campus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Nava Raipur marks the government's focus on skill development and design innovation in textiles.

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Chhattisgarh has signed an agreement with a group representing clothing manufacturers to set up a facilitation centre, marking a “milestone” as the state works to become a textile hub.
 
The agreement with the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is expected to boost the state’s economy and create jobs. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and senior state government officials attended CMAI’s 5th FAB Show 2025 in Mumbai for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).
 
“The MoU to set up CMAI Textile and Apparel facilitation centre in Raipur would prove to be a milestone in boosting the textile sector in
