Trade talks on, applied tariffs on US items not 'humongous': Piyush Goyal

Trade talks on, applied tariffs on US items not 'humongous': Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal blamed China for the current global crisis, adding that China’s entry into the WTO in the 1990s and early 2000s was a turning point

Dev ChatterjeeJaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:56 AM IST

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Monday that trade talks between India and the US were being held behind closed doors. Talking about India’s tariffs on US imports, Goyal said. “If you look at the US, while our overall tariff may be 17 per cent, (there are) a lot of its products that we don’t import at all. Our applied tariff to the US is probably 7 or 8 per cent. It’s not humongous.” The minister was speaking at the India Global Forum in Mumbai.
  The minister further said that India’s tariffs were a protection against
