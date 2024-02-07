China shadow on flagship PLI for domestic manufacturing of solar equipment

The PLI scheme for solar aims at building a domestic supply chain of equipment for the solar power sector and reducing import dependency

The flagship production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar equipment manufacturing, aimed at reducing import dependence, is likely to see significant Chinese presence in supply chain partnerships and related services.



Of the 12 winners of the PLI scheme for high-efficiency solar photovoltaic modules, 11 have listed supply chain partners and service providers from China, with some mentioning more than 20 Chinese vendors.



Sector leaders Reliance New Energy Solar, Tata Power, ReNew Solar, Waaree Energies, Avaada Electro have listed vendors from China as major suppliers. These firms submitted the list to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to facilitate the grant