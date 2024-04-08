US electronics trade: India lags global peers in plugging China gap

India is far behind global competitors such as Vietnam, Taiwan, and Mexico in increasing electronics exports to the US by making the most of Washington's tariff action against China.



In 2018, the US imposed a 25 per cent punitive duty on a range of Chinese electronics items. The trade duties led to a sharp fall in Chinese electronics exports to the US from $207 billion in 2018 to $140.2 billion in 2019, down 32 per cent, according to Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) data, which has been analysed by ITC Trade Map.



The fall created a vacuum as the