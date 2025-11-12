Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Ensono bets $250 mn on AI to modernise IT services, expand in India

Ensono bets $250 mn on AI to modernise IT services, expand in India

The US-based IT services firm will invest $250 million in AI over five years and launch a dedicated AI and Innovation Division, with more than half its 3,800 global employees based in India

Ensono has a significant presence in India with global capability centres (GCCs) in Pune and additional offices in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Ensono, the US-based managed services provider (MSP) focused on IT modernisation, said it plans to invest $250 million (Rs 2,207 crore) in artificial intelligence development over the next five years, alongside launching the Ensono AI and Innovation Division. The new division brings together innovators across engineering, data science, business analysis, and software development to drive customer value through cutting-edge innovation.
 
How central is India to Ensono’s global business? 
Ensono has a significant presence in India with global capability centres (GCCs) in Pune and additional offices in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The
