Ensono bets $250 mn on AI to modernise IT services, expand in India

Ensono, the US-based managed services provider (MSP) focused on IT modernisation, said it plans to invest $250 million (Rs 2,207 crore) in artificial intelligence development over the next five years, alongside launching the Ensono AI and Innovation Division. The new division brings together innovators across engineering, data science, business analysis, and software development to drive customer value through cutting-edge innovation.

How central is India to Ensono’s global business?

Ensono has a significant presence in India with global capability centres (GCCs) in Pune and additional offices in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The