Companies to see more gains as India's power demand surge continues

JSW Energy and Adani Power, both with sizable capacities in the merchant power segment, reported improved earnings in the previous quarter | Photo: Bloomberg

With a double-digit surge in India’s power demand, capital goods to ports have reported early gains, a trend that is likely to continue, according to industry executives and analysts.

The power demand for the quarterly period of October-December 2023 was 10 per cent higher than the previous year.

It grew 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the nine months of the current financial year.

A significant portion of this demand was met through thermal power generation. Not just power companies, but others with exposure to merchant power and port operations to move coal are cloaking early gains.

JSW Energy and