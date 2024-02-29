Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Companies to see more gains as India's power demand surge continues

The power demand for the quarterly period of October-December 2023 was 10 per cent higher than the previous year

Energy, Power Generation, Electricity, Coal, Thermal Power
Premium

JSW Energy and Adani Power, both with sizable capacities in the merchant power segment, reported improved earnings in the previous quarter | Photo: Bloomberg

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With a double-digit surge in India’s power demand, capital goods to ports have reported early gains, a trend that is likely to continue, according to industry executives and analysts.

The power demand for the quarterly period of October-December 2023 was 10 per cent higher than the previous year.

It grew 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the nine months of the current financial year.

A significant portion of this demand was met through thermal power generation. Not just power companies, but others with exposure to merchant power and port operations to move coal are cloaking early gains.

JSW Energy and

Also Read

Delhi fog dilemma: Anticipating clear skies, when will capital get relief?

World Bank slashes 2023 growth forecast for East Asia and Pacific to 5%

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

$14 trillion investment needed by 2045 to meet global energy demands: Opec

IND vs PAK, Kandy weather: Skies clear in Pallekele; toss expected on time

India Ratings lowers MFI sector outlook to 'neutral' from 'improving'

Nine industrial parks developed post-2011: West Bengal industry minister

Re-examine customs duties moratorium on e-commerce: India at WTO meet

DGCA fines Air India Rs 30 lakh over failure to provide wheelchair

India's green hydrogen sector will need $4-12 billion support: A&M report

Topics : power demand forecast Power Sector energy sector energy demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon