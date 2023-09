Consumers intent to shop online, spend more this festive season: Survey

Amid pilot turmoil, Akasa Air mulling raising up to $400 million

Jharia Master Plan brings down surface fires sites from 77 to 27

Give details of person authorised for correspondence: UP Rera to promoters

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

84% tech practitioners believe India can lead global gaming industry: Study

Centre's grievance appellate committee to hear pleas against gaming SRBs

Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

The government is concerned that major gaming firms could end up having a dominant presence in the self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) meant for online real money gaming. Sources said that if

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com