Contractors, hoteliers push for GST fixes, clarity on input tax credit

The construction and hospitality industries raised issues ranging from the need for a special mechanism for payment of goods and services tax (GST) on government-related contract works to clarification on input tax credit (ITC) during a meeting with the Central Bureau of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Thursday.

This comes after the Centre announced GST rate rationalisation last week as part of indirect taxation reforms initiated by the Union finance ministry.

According to sources present at the meeting, while welcoming the move, the construction industry requested amendments to the GST Act to allow contractors to make GST payments for