close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Consumer durables firms see double-digit growth on festive shopping

Volume growth is expected to be in the range of 10-12 per cent

Consumer durables firms
Premium

Sharleen DsouzaAkshara Srivastava Mumbai/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Consumer durables firms and fashion retailers expect double-digit growth in value terms in the ongoing festival season as consumers have stepped up purchases during this period. They expect to see value sales growth upwards of 15 per cent, which is especially coming in from cities. However, volume growth may lag behind value growth.

During the festival period spread across October-November, Godrej Appliances expects to see value growth of 20 per cent as it sees high demand for premium white goods.

“Demand is
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Untimely rains dent summer sales; to keep durable stocks in check: Analysts

Godrej Consumer Products to set up new Rs 515 crore plant in Tamil Nadu

End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why

47% Indians to spend over Rs 10,000 in upcoming festive season: Report

Gaza has oil markets on edge, could build more urgency to transition: IEA

Virat Kohli's 95 helps Disney+ Hotstar score record 43 million viewership

Airlines to operate 8.16% more flights this winter, shows DGCA data

Social media giants step up vigil as India gears up for election season

Data science education mkt to rise 58% to $1.4 billion by 2028: Report

Topics : Consumer Durables fashion retailers Godrej festive season

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon