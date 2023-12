The consumer durables industry can witness huge growth in the coming years on the back of low penetration levels and rising aspirations of people.

While the industry witnessed a “strong” festival season, a huge potential for growth remains, Sunil Vachani, chairman at Dixon Technologies and the incoming president of the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) , told Business Standard on Thursday.

Vachani was speaking on the sidelines of CEAMA’s 44th annual function.