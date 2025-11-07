Corporate affairs ministry reworking PM internship scheme guidelines

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is racing against time to roll out the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) in the current financial year.

Even as officials are hopeful of the launch, sources said that a full fledged scheme may be introduced only next year.

“The launch should happen this year hopefully. Redesigning of the scheme is under process,” a senior official said.

The MCA is currently focusing on the placements of the first batch of applicants who started their internships from December 1 onwards and the learnings would be incorporated, the official added.

The ministry is also working on