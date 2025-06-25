Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Cosmic connection: D2D technology may redefine telecom rules in India

Cosmic connection: D2D technology may redefine telecom rules in India

Direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity would allow users to access satellite connectivity on existing 4G or 5G smartphones - no special satellite phone would be needed

telecom
premium

In its investor presentation, AST SpaceMobile projected that the global market for D2D services could exceed $100 billion in the next decade.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By next year, mobile smartphone users in India could access a new technology that would allow them to stay connected even in areas with weak or no terrestrial network coverage — without changing their existing devices.
 
This innovation is enabled by direct-to-device or direct-to-cell (D2D) services, where the smartphone gets connected through satellites, allowing users to make calls, send texts, or use data in remote areas. 
The first to announce its plans to offer this service in India is Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL). Despite ongoing financial challenges, last fortnight, VIL announced a partnership with Texas-headquartered AST SpaceMobile to provide D2D
Topics : take two Telecom industry telecom sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon