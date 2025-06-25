Cosmic connection: D2D technology may redefine telecom rules in India

By next year, mobile smartphone users in India could access a new technology that would allow them to stay connected even in areas with weak or no terrestrial network coverage — without changing their existing devices.

This innovation is enabled by direct-to-device or direct-to-cell (D2D) services, where the smartphone gets connected through satellites, allowing users to make calls, send texts, or use data in remote areas.

The first to announce its plans to offer this service in India is Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL). Despite ongoing financial challenges, last fortnight, VIL announced a partnership with Texas-headquartered AST SpaceMobile to provide D2D