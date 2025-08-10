Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Costly middle layer faces the axe amid India's IT sector layoff drill

Costly middle layer faces the axe amid India's IT sector layoff drill

The pressure has intensified after TCS announced plans to cut 12,000 mid- and senior-level roles — mainly at the C5 level and above, including employees in their late 40s and 50s.

Avik DasShivani Shinde Bengaluru/Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Mid- and senior-level employees at India’s top seven IT services companies are facing unprecedented pressure as slowing growth and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), including agentic AI, push firms to trim the costly middle layer. 
According to data from specialist staffing firm Xpheno, more than 7,700 senior professionals with over 15 years of experience have exited India’s IT services firms — TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant, and LTIMindtree — over the past 12 months. That’s roughly 4 per cent of the total senior talent pool of 205,000. 
Of these, 43 per cent joined another Tier-I or mid-tier
